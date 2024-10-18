Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CAE comprises 3.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of CAE worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CAE by 9.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,033,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 210,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth about $2,290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 97.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

