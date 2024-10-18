Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

