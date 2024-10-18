Heirloom Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of Concrete Pumping worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $318.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

