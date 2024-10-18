Heirloom Wealth Management Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.7% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,041,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,756,000 after purchasing an additional 47,915 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,927,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,049,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

GD opened at $308.29 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $309.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.03 and a 200 day moving average of $294.14. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.18.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

