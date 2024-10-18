Helen Miles Sells 18,472 Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Stock

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Helen Miles sold 18,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,714 ($35.44), for a total value of £501,330.08 ($654,648.84).
Helen Miles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 25th, Helen Miles sold 8,379 shares of Severn Trent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($32.65), for a total value of £209,475 ($273,537.48).
Severn Trent Stock Performance
SVT stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,713.60 ($35.43). 10,243,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,959. Severn Trent PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,310 ($30.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,801 ($36.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. The company has a market capitalization of £8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,321.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,595.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,522.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
