Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,406 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.91.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

