Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,939 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 758.6% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,161,000 after buying an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

