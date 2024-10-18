Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Herbalife Price Performance

Herbalife stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. Herbalife has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

