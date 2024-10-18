Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $142.44 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00005657 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $142.44 million and approximately $4,357.82 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,557.80 or 1.00057398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000888 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006336 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00067755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.88229533 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,447.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.