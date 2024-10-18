HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 947032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

