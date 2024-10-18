HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $586.46. The stock had a trading volume of 540,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,385. The company has a market capitalization of $506.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $564.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.36.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.