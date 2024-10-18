HI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $259,769.14 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. HI has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $259,769.14 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,623.52 or 1.00028798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006330 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047099 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $323,507.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

