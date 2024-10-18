Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

