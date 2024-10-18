Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance
Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.51.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Oil Prices Fall, Sector Pulls Back: Time to Buy this Stock?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.