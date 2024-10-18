Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

See Also

