Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.