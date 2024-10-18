Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

