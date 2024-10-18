Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $272.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $281.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.