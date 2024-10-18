Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.25 and last traded at $105.14, with a volume of 211351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

