HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 126.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Up 0.6 %

HSBC stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $46.07.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

