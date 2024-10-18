IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.48. 312,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,518,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$527.18 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 1.1121076 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

