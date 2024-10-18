ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) COO James C. M. Morgan Sells 2,500 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ICF International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $175.05 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $177.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. ICF International’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 5.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ICF International by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

