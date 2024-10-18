ICON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. ICON has a total market cap of $143.24 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,039,016,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,121,666 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

