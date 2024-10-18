Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $143.52 on Thursday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after purchasing an additional 460,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $317,267,000 after purchasing an additional 204,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Illumina by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after buying an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 462.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

