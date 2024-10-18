Image Scan (LON:IGE) Trading Up 11.6% – Still a Buy?

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.46 ($0.05). Approximately 104,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 605,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Image Scan Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Image Scan Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

