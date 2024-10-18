Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ INDP opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.46. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INDP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

