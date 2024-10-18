Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.38. Innovative Food shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 534 shares trading hands.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

