Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

IJUL opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

