Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS BJUL opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $211.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

