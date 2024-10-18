Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 150.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS KAPR opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

