Insider Buying: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,200.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BQE Water alerts:

On Thursday, October 3rd, Songlin Ye acquired 100 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.05 per share, with a total value of C$5,805.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Songlin Ye purchased 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.00 per share, with a total value of C$17,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Songlin Ye acquired 600 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Songlin Ye acquired 3,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Songlin Ye sold 800 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.80, for a total value of C$48,640.00.

BQE Water Stock Up 4.3 %

CVE:BQE traded up C$2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$57.30. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.91. The firm has a market cap of C$73.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. BQE Water Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.50 and a twelve month high of C$69.00.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 million. BQE Water had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%.

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.