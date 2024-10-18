Insider Buying: Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) EVP Buys $119,964.00 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Israel purchased 3,076 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $119,964.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,498. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.11. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $264.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 147.45% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 157.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 997,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,656,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

