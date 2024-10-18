Insider Buying: Firebrick Pharma Limited (ASX:FRE) Insider Buys A$24,999.98 in Stock

Firebrick Pharma Limited (ASX:FRE – Get Free Report) insider Peter Molloy acquired 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,999.98 ($16,778.51).

Firebrick Pharma Limited engages in the development and commercializing of novel formulations for the uses of povidone iodine in Australia. The company offers broad-spectrum antimicrobial nasal spray for the treatment of common cold under the Nasodine name. It also operates in the United states and Singapore.

