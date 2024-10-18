Insider Buying: Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Insider Purchases 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Howland-Rose acquired 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$210,000.00 ($140,939.60).
Gullewa Price Performance
Gullewa Company Profile
Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in Australia. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold and base metals. It also holds 1% royalty interest the Deflector Gold-Copper project and the Gullewa gold mine project.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gullewa
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Gullewa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gullewa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.