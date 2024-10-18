Insider Buying: Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Insider Purchases 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Howland-Rose acquired 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$210,000.00 ($140,939.60).

Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in Australia. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold and base metals. It also holds 1% royalty interest the Deflector Gold-Copper project and the Gullewa gold mine project.

