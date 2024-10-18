Insider Buying: Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8) Insider Acquires A$14,473.16 in Stock

Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8 – Get Free Report) insider John Fitzgerald purchased 466,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$14,473.16 ($9,713.53).
Medallion Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55.
Medallion Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medallion Metals
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.