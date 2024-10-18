Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Sells $139,900.00 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $65.99 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 25.0% during the third quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $2,038,000.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.