Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,509 shares in the company, valued at $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BOX stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $33.95.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
