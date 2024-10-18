Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,509 shares in the company, valued at $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BOX stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in BOX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in BOX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

