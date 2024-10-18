Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $34,700.16 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,700.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 390,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,586.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Henrik Gerdes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Henrik Gerdes sold 10,493 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $14,165.55.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $13,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645,210 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,623,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 621,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

