Insider Selling: Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Director Sells C$22,680.00 in Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Director Marshall Koval sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
CVE LUM opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.47. Lumina Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54.
Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
