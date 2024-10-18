Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Sells 1,399 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $18,942.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,539.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,300 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $17,056.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $40,170.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,800 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $23,634.00.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 722.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 333,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 292,581 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 146,879 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 518,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 88,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 53,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

