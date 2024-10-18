Insider Selling: NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Sells 4,031 Shares of Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,362.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,521,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,113,055.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $45,333.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $23,126.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,048. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $181.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.78. NeuroPace, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

NeuroPace last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $111,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in NeuroPace by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 56.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NPCE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

