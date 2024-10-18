Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells $503,000.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,721 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,696,000 after buying an additional 2,249,820 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after buying an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,166,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.