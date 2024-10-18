Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells $503,000.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of RVMD stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
