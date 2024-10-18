Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells 7,792 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.88, for a total value of $2,773,016.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,997.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, James Edgemond sold 7,794 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $2,771,078.76.

On Monday, September 30th, James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $2,794,367.04.

On Monday, September 23rd, James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total value of $2,760,095.84.

On Monday, September 9th, James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,694,888.82.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $372.81 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $377.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,959,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.17.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

