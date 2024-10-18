Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Insider Sells $325,693.20 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $325,693.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,205.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.18. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

