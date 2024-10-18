Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 9,256 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,483,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 586,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

