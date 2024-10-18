Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBCAA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In other Republic Bancorp news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,496.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,494.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,496.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,715 in the last three months. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,358. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

