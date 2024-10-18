Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 349,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 254,255 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 732.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 577,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 301,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 5,360,805 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.