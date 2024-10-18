Inspire Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Q2 comprises 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Q2 worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Q2 by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after buying an additional 235,582 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Q2 by 67.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,788,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,446.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO remained flat at $82.18 during midday trading on Friday. 231,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,177. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

