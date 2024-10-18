Inspire Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 341,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

