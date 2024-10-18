Inspire Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 568.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balchem Price Performance

Balchem stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.23. 12,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,126. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Balchem

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.