Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $269,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $657,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $508,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,106.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,554 shares of company stock valued at $23,129,150. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. 437,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,851. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.42, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

